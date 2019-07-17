Today only, Macy's offers the Beautyrest Premier Comfort Pinsonic Knit Queen Mattress Pad for $16.99 with free shipping. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fits mattresses up to 15"
- machine-washable
- 12" skirt
Walmart offers the Beautyrest Sky Rise Raised Air Bed Mattress with Hands-Free Express Pump in several sizes with prices starting from $49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $23.
Update: Prices now start from $47. Shop Now
- Twin for $47 (low by $23)
- Queen for $69.99 (low by $38)
- dual-chamber channel beam construction
- waterproof top
- push-button control
- up to 700-lb. weight capacity
- includes carrying bag
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Chambray Queen Sheet Set in Sandy Red for $9.65 with free shipping. (You must be a Prime member to see this price.) That's $15 off and a really strong price for a queen sheet set. Buy Now
- one flat sheet
- one fitted sheet
- two pillowcases
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Oversized Quilt Coverlet Queen Bed Set in several colors (Spa Blue pictured) for $13.59 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two pillow shams
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week. Buy Now
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Beautyrest Black Desiree Firm Luxury King Mattress w/ Sleeptracker Monitor for $1,199 with free white glove delivery. That's the lowest price we could find by $1,400. Buy Now
- Non-members pay a $119.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-Year Sam's Club membership for $45.
- Free white glove delivery includes set-up and mattress relocation or haul-away.
- You'll receive the Beautyrest Sleeptracker 7 to 14 days after delivery of the mattress; it'll be shipped to the address registered with your Sam's Club membership.
- Micro Diamond memory foam
- SurfaceCool Fiber
- PocketCoil technology
