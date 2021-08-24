Beautyrest Black L-Class Medium Pillow Top Mattress Collection for $800
Bloomingdale's · 1 hr ago
Beautyrest Black L-Class Medium Pillow Top Mattress Collection
$800
varies

A possible price mistake, it's $2,299 under what Sam's Club currently charges. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's

  • Select California King and "Choose with 9" Split Box Spring" to get this price.
  • White Glove Delivery price varies by ZIP code and starts around $110.
  • Note that you may need to refresh the page during checkout.
  • 1.5" medium comfort foam layer, .5" Beautyrest gel memory foam layer, and 1 pillow top layer
  • adjustable bed compatibility
  • hypoallergenic
