Beautyrest Black L-Class Medium Pillow Top Mattress Collection for $800

Bloomingdale's · 1 hr ago
$800
varies
A possible price mistake, it's $2,299 under what Sam's Club currently charges. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
Tips
- Select California King and "Choose with 9" Split Box Spring" to get this price.
- White Glove Delivery price varies by ZIP code and starts around $110.
- Note that you may need to refresh the page during checkout.
Features
- 1.5" medium comfort foam layer, .5" Beautyrest gel memory foam layer, and 1 pillow top layer
- adjustable bed compatibility
- hypoallergenic
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
