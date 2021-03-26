Get 20% off the regular price of Clinique, Estee Lauder, Art of Shaving, Philosophy, and many more makeup and skin care brands by applying coupon code "UGLOWGIRL". Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or get free shipping on $49 or more.
- Pictured is Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, a best-seller since 1971, for $16 (low by a buck with store pickup).
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 when you present this printable coupon. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $5.) Buy Now at Amazon
- It will be back in-stock on March 16.
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1501
A brand made only more popular via TikTok, this free sample enables you to try out their cult classic moisturiser aimed at the most sensitive of skin types. Shop Now
- contains ceramides
Clip the on page coupon for the best price we could find by at least a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Eucalyptus Spearmint.
- aloe vera, shea butter, epsom salt, and Vitamin E
Even best-selling styles are discounted by 50% to 70% off. Shop Now at Belk
Get an extra 5% off your order when you opt for pickup orget free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Apply code "SPRINGITON" to take 50% off regularly-priced and sale Belk exclusive and select national brand items. Additionally, the same code takes 35% off select national brands and 20% off select designer brands. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
- Exclusions apply.
Save on over 10 choices for the whole family, with prices from only $2. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping, on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Pajamarama Red Truck Family Matching Pajamas Collection for $8.50 ($26 off).
It's $96 under list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Includes an axe, throwing stars, and a target
