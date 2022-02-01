New
Walgreens · 1 hr ago
20% off $50
free shipping
Apply code "TAKE20" to stock up and save on select items. Shop Now at Walgreens
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Bath & Body Works · 6 days ago
Bath & Body Works Winter Sale
Up to 75% off
pickup
Save up to 75% off a selection of remaining winter holiday stock — including 3-wick candles, fragrances, body care products, and more — with prices starting at a mere $1 after savings. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
Tips
- Pictured is the White Barn Apple Garland 3-Wick Candle for $10.95 ($15 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Micro Touch Titanium Trim Hair Cutting Tool
$16 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 attachments
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- Model: fr-Hair-03h-726
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Ufree Foil Shaver
$28 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40BK1N1H" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ufree via Amazon.
Features
- includes beard bib, cleaning brush, and storage bag
- USB rechargeable battery
- 90-minute runtime
- Model: U-1376
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Mighty Patch Original 36-Pack
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
These are a smarter way to handle blemishes overnight. (This is a shipped low by $5.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "This is something I always have on hand. They are quick and convenient and they work."
- Sold by Hero Cosmetics via Amazon.
Features
- results in 6-8 hours
- unscented
Walgreens · 1 mo ago
5" x 7" Photo Print at Walgreens
free
pickup
Apply code " IGOTMYSHOT" to save $3. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $1.99 shipping charge.
Walgreens · 1 wk ago
Vitamins and Supplements at Walgreens
Buy one, get 2nd 50% off or free
free shipping w/ $35
Shop a large selection of vitamins as supplements and save when you buy one, and get the 2nd 50% or or even free! Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Sign In or Register