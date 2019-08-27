Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, various sellers via Rakuten take an extra 20% off select beauty and personal care items via coupon code "BEAUTY20". Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include razors, makeup, massage chairs, hair treatments, and more. Shop Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Montblanc watches, sunglasses, pens, wallets, eyeglasses, and more with prices starting from $33.50. Plus, bag extra discounts via the coupon codes listed below. Even better, coupon code "DNEWSFS" unlocks free shipping for orders under $100. (Shipping is free for orders of $100 or more). Shop Now
Dream-faster via Amazon offers its Anself 10-in-1 Stainless Steel Manicure / Pedicure Set for $5.99. Coupon code "FXTPKFUG" drops the price to $4.01. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with out mention from June, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
