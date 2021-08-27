Beauty and Fragrance at Belk: Up to 25% off

New
Belk · 1 hr ago
up to 25% off
free shipping w/ $49
Apply code "CONFIDENT" to save 25% off a wide selection of beauty items and 15% off fragrances. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Pictured is the Clinique Ready, Jet, Go: Moisture Surge Set for $14.62 ($5 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Details
Comments
1 mo ago
Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant 1-oz. Sample
free
free shipping
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
Tips
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
3 wks ago
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser Sample
free
free shipping
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts. Shop Now
Tips
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
Features
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Toto Portable Travel Washlet
$94 $161
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Global Tailor via Amazon.
Features
- 2 washing modes
- Model: HW300-W
2 wks ago
Thayers Facial Toner
free sample
free shipping
Enter your information to receive a free sample. Shop Now
Tips
- In Unscented or Rose Petal.
- Limit one per household.
Belk · 1 mo ago
Belk Clearance
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on over 16,000 deeply discounted items, including clothing, shoes, bed and bath, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Belk · 2 wks ago
Cooks Tools 8-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$30 $100
free shipping w/ $49
Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
- 1- & 2-qt. covered saucepans
- 5-qt. covered dutch oven
- 8" & 10" frying pans
- 3 vented lids
Belk · 3 wks ago
Frigidaire 4.75-Quart Stand Mixer
$70 $200
free shipping
it's $30 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Available in Blue or Pink.
Features
- 8 speeds
- anti-slip feet
- includes whisk, dough hook, and beater paddles
- 1200-watt motor
- Model: ESTM020
Belk · 2 wks ago
Reebok Men's Linear Logo Tape Track Jacket
$10 $50
free shipping w/ $49
Save $40 off the list price to get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
