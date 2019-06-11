New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Save on skin care, toothbrushes, shavers, and more
Rakuten cuts an extra 20% off beauty and personal care items via coupon code "BEAUTY20" (up to a maximum discount of $40). Plus, these orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon:
- Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm Variety 8-Pack for $19.54 (pictured, low by $7)
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush for $127.99 (low by $35)
New
Target · 2 hrs ago
Target So Fresh, So Clean Beauty Box
$5
free shipping
Target offers its Target So Fresh, So Clean Beauty Box for $5 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and is a great price for this selection of samples. Buy Now
Features
- Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Peel off Mask
- Up&Up Premium Cotton Rounds
- Dove Derma Care Dryness & Itch Relief Shampoo
- Every Man Jack Sandalwood Body Wash
- Dove Dry Shampoo Volume & Fullness
1 mo ago
First Greener Menstrual Cup
free
$15 shipping
That's $50 off and a great deal for such an item
First Greener offers its First Greener Premium Menstrual Cup for free plus $14.74 for shipping. (Shipping price may vary slightly depending on location.) That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Even including shipping price, this is a great offer. It's available in small or large sizes.
Amazon · 59 mins ago
Hawatour Stainless Steel Nail Clipper Set
$3 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
HaWaTour Global offers its Hawatour Stainless Steel Nail Clipper Set for $5.09. Coupon code "YAYS3P46" cuts the price to $2.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- small fingernail clipper with curved edge
- large toenail clipper with sharp edge
- non-slip handles
- made of 430 stainless steel
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Tumakou T6 IPL Hair Removal System
$100 $200
free shipping
Monesao US via Amazon offers the Tumakou T6 IPL Hair Removal System for $199.99. Coupon code "OBK3IA86" drops that to $99.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- intense pulsed light technology
- purports permanent hair reduction within 6 weeks
- Model: T6
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes
$30 $37
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- sizes 5 to 13
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat
$28 $200
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat in Black or Grey for $34.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our January mention and $7 less than buying via other storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- most sizes S to XL
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes
$32 $40
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Samba pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $38.) Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- select sizes 7.5 to 14
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Philips Hue White 9.5-watt A19 LED Smart Light Bulb 4-Pack
$41
free shipping
Amazon offers the Philips Hue White 9.5-watt (60-watt Equivalent) A19 LED Smart Light Bulb 4-Pack for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- A Philips Hue bridge (or equivalent) is required for full functionality.
Features
- Voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Works with Philips Hue mobile app or compatible home automation systems.
- 800 lumens, dimmable
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Philips 45W Indoor Flood Light Bulb 12-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $18 less than Home Depot charges
Amazon offers Prime members the Philips 45-watt R20 Indoor Flood Light Bulb 12-Pack in Soft White for $19.99
Note: These are not LED bulbs as Amazon's item description suggests.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Philips Wake-Up Light w/ Sunrise Simulation
$37 $49
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Wake-Up Light with Sunrise Simulation in White for $37.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- 10 brightness settings
- tap-to-snooze alarm clock
- Model: HF3500/60
