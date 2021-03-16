New
Belk · 54 mins ago
Beauty Event at Belk for Belk Elite Rewards Cardholders
Extra 20% off
extra 5% off w/ pickup

Apply coupon code "ELITEBEAUTY" to save 20% off a wide selection of beauty items. Shop Now at Belk

  • Choose in-store pickup for an extra 5% off, and to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
  • Pictured is the Lancome Absolue Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream for $96 after coupon ($24 off).
  • Code "ELITEBEAUTY"
  • Expires 3/18/2021
    Published 54 min ago
