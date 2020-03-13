Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Pop Collection On-Ear Headphones
$95 in cart $112
free shipping

It's $7 under our mention from January and the best price we could find for a refurb by $60. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
  • Add item to cart to see this price.
  • It's available in Pop Blue.
Features
  • noise isolation
  • foldable
  • built-in mic
  • up to 40 hours of battery life
  • Fast Fuel 5-minute charging gives 3 hours of play
