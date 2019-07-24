New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Bluetooth Headphones
$160 $320
free shipping

Amazing Wireless via eBay offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in several colors (Matte Black pictured) for $159.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35, although we saw them for $20 less on Prime Day. Buy Now

Features
  • on-ear controls
  • compatible with Siri
  • cushioned ear cups
  • battery life of up to 40 hours
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Beats by Dr. Dre
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register