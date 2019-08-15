- Create an Account or Login
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Neighborhood Collection Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones in Asphalt Grey or Turf Green for $69.95 with free shipping. That's $14 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for them new. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now
Amazing Wireless via eBay offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in several colors (Matte Black pictured) for $159.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35, although we saw them for $20 less on Prime Day. Buy Now
Jabra via eBay offers its refurbished Jabra Elite 65e Bluetooth Headphones in Titanium Black or Copper Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "V4NW8YDD" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Harmon Kardon offers its Harman Kardon Soho Premium Bluetooth Headphones in Black for $249.95. Coupon code "ALLSTARNOW" cuts that to $69.95. With free shipping, that's $180 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now
