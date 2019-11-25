Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 54 mins ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones
$195 $230
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $44. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • They're sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "XP15STORE" to get this price.
  • Today only, you'll bag $68.25 in Rakuten points with this item.
  • They're also available in Blue for the same price after the same coupon code.
Features
  • up to 9 hours of playback
  • sweat- and water-resistant
  • volume and track controls on each earbud
  • Model: MV6Y2
