Thanks to the points, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $55.) Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from last October and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $59.99 with free shipping. That's about $30 less than you'd pay for a pair of new ones and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $13 less in May.
Update: The price has increased to $63.99. Buy Now
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $2 under our April mention.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Thanks to the included Rakuten Points, that's $3 under our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $16.) Buy Now
