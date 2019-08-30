New
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
$243 w/ $41 in Rakuten points $250
free shipping

Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones in Black for $242.99. Plus, you'll bag $41.14 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $2 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $33 today.

Features
  • up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
  • adjustable secure-fit earhooks
  • sweat- and water-resistant
  • charging case
  • eartips with four size options
  • Model: MV6Y2
  • Expires 8/30/2019
