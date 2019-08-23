Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones in Black for $242.99. Plus, you'll bag $41.14 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $48 and the first discount we've seen for these headphones recently released in May. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $59.99 with free shipping. That's about $30 less than you'd pay for a pair of new ones and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $13 less in May. Buy Now
Amazing Wireless via eBay offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in several colors (Matte Black pictured) for $159.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35, although we saw them for $20 less on Prime Day. Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.79. Buy Now
Dawenhe via Amazon offers the Edyell Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones with Charging Case for $49.98. Coupon code "VMT3T7T3" drops the price to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register