Thanks to the points, that's $5 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $40.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $20, and $10 under our July mention. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with our mention from last October and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $59.99 with free shipping. That's about $30 less than you'd pay for a pair of new ones and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $13 less in May.
Update: The price has increased to $63.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $33 under last week's mention of a new pair and $13 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.04. Buy Now at Banggood
That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $140 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
On top of the Rakuten points you'll earn, many items are discounted via coupon codes – you can get an extra 15% off home and garden items via "HOME15", for example. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
