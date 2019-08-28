New
Rakuten · 57 mins ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
$210 w/ $6 in Rakuten Points $243
free shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones in Black for $242.99. Coupon code "XP33" drops that to $209.99. With free shipping, that's $33 under last week's outright price (although that included $41 in Rakuten Super Points) and the lowest price we could find now by $40. (It's only the second discount we've seen on these earphones, released in May.) Deal ends August 27. Buy Now

  • Plus, you'll receive $6.27 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • Bluetooth range up to 328 feet
  • automatic play/pause sensors
  • sweat- and water-resistant
  • adjustable secure-fit earhooks & eartips with 4 size options
  • up to 9 hours of playback per charge
  • charging case (provides up to 15 extra hours of power)
  • Model: MV6Y2
Beats by Dr. Dre
