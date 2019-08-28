Personalize your DealNews Experience
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones in Black for $242.99. Coupon code "XP33" drops that to $209.99. With free shipping, that's $33 under last week's outright price (although that included $41 in Rakuten Super Points) and the lowest price we could find now by $40. (It's only the second discount we've seen on these earphones, released in May.) Deal ends August 27. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $59.99 with free shipping. That's about $30 less than you'd pay for a pair of new ones and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $13 less in May. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "AIQT5R68" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week at $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Harman Audio via eBay offers the JBL Under Armour Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
Walmart offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5, although most retailers charge $179 or more. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
