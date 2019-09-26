Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $35, although most sellers charge at least $250. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $20, and $10 under our July mention. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with our mention from last October and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors for $59.99 with free shipping. That's about $30 less than you'd pay for a pair of new ones and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $13 less in May.
Update: The price has increased to $63.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $33 under last week's mention of a new pair and $13 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.04. Buy Now at Banggood
That's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the points, that is a savings of at least $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $425 under our mention from two weeks ago, $2,065 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
