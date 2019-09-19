New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
$200 $235
free shipping

That's a low today by $35 and is the best deal we've ever seen. (It's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago.) Buy Now

  • sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten
  • coupon code "XP35" bags this price
Features
  • up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
  • adjustable secure-fit earhooks
  • sweat- and water-resistant
  • charging case
  • eartips with four size options
  • Model: MV6Y2LL/A
  • Expires 9/19/2019
