Walmart offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Beats EP On-Ear Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $64.95 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $54.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Beats EP On-Ear Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $70.01 with free shipping. That's $10 less than last year's mention, the best price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $25 today. Buy Now
Amazing Wireless via eBay offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones in several colors (Matte Black pictured) for $159.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35, although we saw them for $20 less on Prime Day. Buy Now
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Bluedio via Amazon offers the Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $17.99. Clip the $3 off on page coupon to drop the price to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit for $5.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for $5.12 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
