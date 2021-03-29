New
eBay · 17 mins ago
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
$130 $200
free shipping

You'd pay $130 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In several colors (Gloss Black pictured)
Features
  • adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups
  • compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • up to 40 hours of battery life
  • built-in microphone
  • on-ear controls
  • Apple W1 chip
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Beats by Dr. Dre
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register