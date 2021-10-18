That's the best price we've seen for new ones, a low by $26, and most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Skin Perfect Cosmetic via eBay.
- In Black.
- Apple W1 Chip
- magnetic
- up to 12 hours of listening
- built-in mic
- audio share
- extended range Class 1 Bluetooth
Published 24 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Staff Pick
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
Accounting for the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed October 18 through 24
- up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
- adjustable secure-fit earhooks
- sweat- and water-resistant
- charging case
- eartips with four size options
- Model: MY5D2LL/A
Apply coupon code "DN1014PM-114-FS" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Proozy
- on-ear controls
- compatible with Siri
- cushioned ear cups
- battery life of up to 40 hours
Coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" cuts it to $56 under under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. (Most stores charge $300 or more new.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Bluetooth
- up to 22 hours of playtime on a single charge
- carrying case
- Model: MRJ62LL/A
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Save on over-ear, noise-cancelling, in-ear, sports, and more headphone styles. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the JBL Tune True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $39.95 ($30 off).
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black
or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
