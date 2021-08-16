Bean Box Cold Brew 2-Pack for $21
Bean Box Cold Brew 2-Pack
$21
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Save $22 and enjoy the artisanal flavor of two exclusive cold brews. Buy Now at Bean Box

  • In Rich & Creamy and Smooth & Bright flavors.
  • each contain 1.5-liters
  • ready-to-drink
  • 100% organic
