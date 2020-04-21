Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a wide range of classic RPGs, including Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale, and Baldur's Gate. Shop Now at Steam
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
Big Fish Games is teaming up with the World Health Organization by encouraging everyone to stay home and Play Apart Together! Shop Now at Big Fish Games
Save $8 on this nostalgic collection – a fond remembrance of an era when you could name a game "Basketball" and leave it at that. Buy Now at Fanatical
Prices don't get better than this. It's a current price low by $24. Shop Now
That's $15 off for this ball-rolling game for Windows. Shop Now at Steam
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
No coding prowess? No problem! Craft your own complete working game from parts in this sandbox building engine and share them with ease, all while saving $5 off the list price. Shop Now at Steam
Many of the extremely expensive DLC packs for the already free DCS World are free to play for two weeks, including the A-10C Warthog, F-16C Viper, F/A-18C Hornet, P-51D Mustang, and Spitfire LF Mk IX. (You'll have to click through to each individual DLC pack to see this offer.) While they won't stay in your account, it's a great chance to try content that would normally cost at least $50 apiece. Shop Now at Steam
