Beach Towels at Macy's: for $14

Save $26 on a wide range of styles from Martha Stewart Collection and Lacoste. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lacoste Wave Cotton Colorblocked Stripe Beach Towel for $14. ($26 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
-
Expires in 5 hr
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Take half off when you apply coupon code "BM123456". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 16" x 24" (pictured) or 17" x 24" at this price.
- The 20" x 32" option drops to $13.99 with the same code.
- Sold by PlacootDirect via Amazon.
- quick-drying fabric
- non-slip backing
- washable
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Gray.
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $89 or more receive free shipping.
- 100% combed cotton
Apply coupon code "ZQ8PGQ94" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue + Blue or Blue + Gray.
- Sold by Kksoul via Amazon.
- 10" x 26"
- machine washable
- purports to reduce blow-drying and heat damage
Apply code "HM5H9R7S" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HomeZzz via Amazon.
- velcro fastener
- elastic band prevents slippage
Somehow almost half the discounted items are jewelry, but there's also a huge amount of apparel, furniture, shoes, and more in this steep sale. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save $55 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Dark Brown pictured).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from
$8.96 $13.93, and bedding starts from $6.99 $7.48, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
Sign In or Register