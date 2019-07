BBQGuys National Grilling Month Sales Event: Up to 60% off

That's a savings of $300 off list price

Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Camp Chef Slide and Grill 24" Pellet Grill for. Opt for in-storewhere available to dodge the $85 shipping charge. That's tied with our September mention, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It features 700 square inches of cooking area, digital temperature control, and two stainless steel meat probes.