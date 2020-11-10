New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Bayside Furnishings Metrex IV Mesh Office Chair
$90 $110
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $110 and a great deal on a chair with a mesh design. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • Fully Adjustable Armrests
  • Maximum Load Weight is 300 lbs
  • Pneumatic Height Adjustment with Swivel
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Office Chairs Costco
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register