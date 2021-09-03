Bayer Tapeworm Dewormer for Cats 3-Tablet Pack for $15

New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
$15
free shipping w/ $35
That is the best in-stock price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Posted by India.
- Why does she love this deal? "With cats, you never know what you might be in for, so you learn how to not have to run to the vet all the time. For me, these hard to find pills, have been a huge help. Plus, $15 is a very good price for these, and definitely less than a vet visit."
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Features
- removes common tapeworms in cats and kittens
Details
Comments
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
