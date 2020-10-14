New
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Bayer Seresto 8-Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar for Large Dogs
$35 $73
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $6, though most stores charge at least $58. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • for dogs over 18-lbs.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Pets Walmart Bayer
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register