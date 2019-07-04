New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$85
free shipping
Millionshare via eBay offers the Baxton Studio Sorrento Mid-Century Retro Modern Fabric Upholstered Wooden Lounge Chair in Grey for $84.95 with free shipping. That's $43 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
Features
- Rounded armrests
- Splayed legs
- 440-lb weight capacity
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Ends Today
Wayfair · 22 hrs ago
Zipcode Design Revere Chaise Lounge
$230 $270
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Zipcode Design Revere Chaise Lounge for $227.98 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $230.04. Buy Now
Update: It's now $230.04. Buy Now
Features
- 528-lb. capacity
- two reclining positions
- two USB ports
Amazon · 6 days ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon · 5 days ago
Linon Split Seat Storage Bench
$84 $160
free shipping
Amazon offers the Linon Split Seat Storage Bench in Walnut for $83.85 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Features
- open storage space under each flip-top seat
- made of rubber wood and rubber wood veneers over particle board
- Model: 85001WALZ-01-KD-U
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
Features
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
Sign In or Register