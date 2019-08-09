New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Baxton Studio Davina Upholstered Nightstand
$105
free shipping

Walmart offers the Baxton Studio Davina Upholstered Nightstand in Black or White for $104.81 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now

  • Amazon and Home Depot both currently offer the same deal, also with free shipping.
  • measures 24.18" x 17.75" x 19.31"
  • faux leather upholstery
  • faux crystal buttons
  • 2 drawers
