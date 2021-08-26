Battlefield V Definitive Edition (Steam): Free weekend
Battlefield V Definitive Edition (Steam)
Free weekend

Try Battlefield V Definitive Edition for free through 3 pm on August 29. If you'd like to keep it, pay $4.99 through September 8. (That's a 90% savings.) Shop Now at Steam

Features
  • This game is rated M for blood, strong language, and violence.
  • Expires 8/29/2021
