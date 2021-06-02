Battlefield Games for PC: up to 75% off

Save on 6 titles priced from $4.99. Shop Now at Steam
- Pictured is the Battlefield 1 Revolution for $9.99 (75% off).
- digital download
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay $5 more via other online sellers. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- for 4 to 10 players online or via local WiFi
- cross platform: play with people on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android
The classic World War 2 strategy game, and its Ardennes Assault DLC, are free to keep – that's $10 less than you'd pay for the game and DLC separately elsewhere. Shop Now at Steam
- PC Gamer awarded the base game 80%, calling it "the USSR of real-time strategy games: huge, powerful and just a little bit broken". (They also gave Ardennes Assault 81%.)
If you're looking for a VR-friendly multiplayer game (that also lets your VR-less friends join in), this one is now resolutely free. (It used to cost $10, and still does elsewhere, weirdly.) Shop Now at Steam
You can easily save anywhere from a buck to over $20 on a single game here, so the multi-game prices save you exponentially more. Shop Now at Fanatical
- The games redeem on Steam.
- discounted games include Deadly Premonition, SimCity 4, HomeWorld: Remastered Collection, Bunker Punks, and more
Save on a variety of Capcom games and soundtracks. Shop Now at Steam
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Dead Rising titles, and more
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Steam
- Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions
- access to all additional content released so far, including weapons, armor, side quests, game modes and new GWENT cards
- all technical and visual updates as well as a new user interface
