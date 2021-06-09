Battlefield 2042 for PS5: pre-orders for $60
Battlefield 2042 for PS5
pre-orders for $60

In a probable pricing error, the official PlayStation store has pre-orders for the PS5 version of the newly announced Battlefield 2042 up for $60, as opposed to the $70 other retailers are currently charging (and that press releases announced would be the game's price). That puts this next-gen version at the same price as the PS4 pre-order, so snag it at this lower price while you can. Buy Now at PlayStation Store

  • This game is set to release October 22, 2021.
  • pre-orders receive early access to the game's open beta, a Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife, “Mr. Chompy” epic weapon charm, "Landfall" player card background, and "Old Guard" tag
  • rated M for Mature and recommended for ages 17 and up
  • first person shooter game with support for up to 128 players
