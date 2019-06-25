New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Battery-Operated Wide Motion Sensor Night Light
$5
free shipping
ThatDailyDeal offers this Battery-Operated Wide Motion Sensor Night Light for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
  • Order two or more to drop the per-unit price to $4.99.
  • includes adhesive strip and magnetic base
  • 30-second timer
  • 400 lumen COB LED
Comments
