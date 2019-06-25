New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$5
free shipping
ThatDailyDeal offers this Battery-Operated Wide Motion Sensor Night Light for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
- Order two or more to drop the per-unit price to $4.99.
Features
- includes adhesive strip and magnetic base
- 30-second timer
- 400 lumen COB LED
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 3 days ago
Aooshine Dual USB Bedside Table Lamp 2-Pack
$42 $60
free shipping
Aooshine via Amazon offers its Aooshine Dual USB Bedside Table Lamp 2-Pack for $59.99. Coupon code "IN99U8CD" drops that to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 5V/2A USB ports
- pull chain light
- grey fabric shade, wood base
- fits E26 base bulbs
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Duudo Solar Disk Garden Lights 4-Pack
$13 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Loft Man via Amazon offers the Duudo Solar Disk Garden Lights 4-Pack in White or Yellow for $23.99. Coupon code "WWB6P8H9" cuts that to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 10 LED lights per disk
- IPX65 waterproof
- illuminates up to 10 hours w/ 6-8 hours of charging
Amazon · 6 days ago
AMIR 300-LED Curtain String Light
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Wetekcity Direct via Amazon offers the AMIR 300-LED Window Curtain String Light in Warm White for $16.99. Coupon code "AMDNYUAU" cuts that to $9.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8 lighting modes
- 4 music control modes
- remote control
- measure 9.8 x 9.8-feet
Amazon · 4 days ago
Lithonia Lighting 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light
$16 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Lithonia Lighting 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light in 3000K White for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 13W
- 1,020 lumens
- will last 36,000 hours
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Amazon · 4 days ago
Smart Solar San Rafael II Solar Mission Lantern
$20 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Smart Solar San Rafael II Solar Mission Lantern for $19.77 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 6.6" x 6.6" x 15"
- warm white LEDs
- automatically turns on at dusk and off at dawn
- up to 8 hours of use per full charge
- Model: 3960KR1
Houzz · 1 mo ago
Semmes Frosted Glass Pendant Light
$12
$4 shipping
That's $48 off and the brightest deal around
Houzz offers the Semmes Frosted Glass Pendant Light for $12 plus $3.99 for shipping. That's $48 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features an adjustable hanging length of 12" to 82.5".
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Schrade Imperial Tactical Lockback Folding Knife
$6
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Schrade Imperial Tactical Lockback Folding Knife for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $18 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 26. Buy Now
Features
- 3" blade
- reversible thumb screw
- polymer handle
- metal clip for easy carrying
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Plyrfoce 2-in-1 Nose and Facial Hair Trimmer
$5 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Plyrfoce via Amazon offers its Plyrfoce 2-in-1 Nose and Facial Hair Trimmer for $9.99. Coupon code "W5IYI6CZ" cuts the price to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our March mention, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotating head
- includes a USB charging cable
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Sign In or Register