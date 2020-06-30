New
Batteries + Bulbs · 1 hr ago
up to 20% off
pickup at Batteries + Bulbs
Items are discounted by up to 20% before any of the below additional offers. Plus, avail of an extra 10% when you buy online and pickup in-store (or curbside.) Scroll down the main page to view all offers. Shop Now at Batteries + Bulbs
Tips
- 20% off Motorcycle & Powersport Batteries, when you buy online, pick up in store with coupon code "CDP13189"
- $5 of select Duracell Coppertop alkaline Bulk Packs applied in-cart
- Use coupon code "CDP10011" to avail of the above extra 10% offer
- $3 off Select LED Multipack light bulbs
Details
Comments
Amazon · 3 days ago
Panasonic eneloop AAA Rechargeable Battery 8-Pack
$17 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in AAA.
- Walmart matches this price.
Features
- recharge up to 2,100 times
- pre-charged using solar power
- Model: BK-4MCCA8BA
Amazon · 5 days ago
Anker Alkaline AAA Batteries 48-Pack
$9 $14
free shipping via Prime
That's a buck less than other Anker storefronts.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.49. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop the price.
Features
- 10-year shelf life
Best Buy · 15 hrs ago
Insignia In-Wall 3.6A Surge-Protected USB Hub
$10 $40
pickup
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee.
Features
- 2 USB ports
- LED status light
- replaces a standard duplex outlet
- Model: NS-HW36AS18
Amazon · 1 wk ago
The Battery Organizer 93-Battery Storage Case
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Take control of the loose batteries in the junk drawer and save yourself $6 in the process. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- hinged clear cover
- removable tester included
- holds 93 batteries of various sizes
- Model: TBO1531
