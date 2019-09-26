New
Batman: Arkham Collection and LEGO Batman Trilogy for PC
free
via Epic Games Store

Tips
  • You'll need to purchase both Batman: Arkham Collection and LEGO Batman Trilogy in separate transactions to get both bundles for free.
Features
  • Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
  • Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Expires 9/26/2019
pmrjulio
Thanks!!!
40 min ago