Bathroom Savings at Build.com: Up to 30% off

Save on a wide selection of items to upgrade your bathroom including tiles from $0.30 per square feet, toilet seats from $14, door knobs from $14, lighting from $19, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Kohler Awaken Multi Function Shower Head in Polished Chrome for $28.59 ($3 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Over 200 styles are discounted, with a vast array of wood, plastic, stone, tiling, and more on offer. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Winston Brands Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 6-Pack for $18.99 ($10 off).
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 76" x 18" x 5.2"
- 8 repositionable baskets
Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page to take $26 off and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White/Black Grout at this price.
- Sold by Art3d via Amazon.
- covers 9 square feet
- Model: A17702
That's $5.98 per square foot and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Build.com
- In Tan / White / Gray blend.
- 9.9-square feet of coverage
- natural Indonesian stone
- Model: MT-L3RTWG
Discounts on select items including wall sconces, post lights, security lights, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Pictured is the Maxim Builder Cast 10" Light Wall Sconce for $32.30 ($6 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of door knobs, deadbolts, handlesets, cabinet pulls and knobs, doors, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Shop over 40 products, including door knobs, hinges, and deadbolts. Shop Now at Build.com
- Pictured is the Design House 3.5" x 3.5" Steel Mortise Hinge for $1.89 (low by $3).
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $49.
Sign In or Register