Bathroom Savings at Build.com: Up to 30% off
New
Build.com · 1 hr ago
Bathroom Savings at Build.com
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $49

Save on a wide selection of items to upgrade your bathroom including tiles from $0.30 per square feet, toilet seats from $14, door knobs from $14, lighting from $19, and more. Shop Now at Build.com

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
  • Pictured is the Kohler Awaken Multi Function Shower Head in Polished Chrome for $28.59 ($3 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Improvement Build.com
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register