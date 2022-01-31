New
Build.com · 1 hr ago
Up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $49
Shop discounts on faucets, sinks, vanity lights, bath fans, tankless water heaters, and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Anzzi Alto Single Hole 1.2GPM Bathroom Faucet in Brushed Nickel for $105.79 ($9 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Details
Expires 1/31/2022
Bath & Body Works · 2 wks ago
Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale
50% to 75% off
Save on candles, body lotion, hand soap, and more. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
Tips
- B&BW Strawberry Pound Cake 3-Wick Candle for $12.75 (pictured, 50% off)
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
ShowerShroom Shower Drain Hair Catcher
$13
free shipping w/ Prime
Walmart charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by IntelliLabs via Amazon.
Features
- fits 1.5” to 4” drains
- Model: SHSULT755
Amazon · 1 day ago
Eddie Bauer Smart Heated Blanket
$38 $80
free shipping
It's $46 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $37.53. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Fair Isle Silver at this price.
Features
- 2.4Ghz WiFi
- controlled via voice or smartdevice app
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
- Model: 880653
Ends Today
Home Depot · 15 hrs ago
Bathroom Deals at Home Depot
Up to $750 off
free shipping
Save on vanities, faucets, bidets, and toilets. Shop Now at Home Depot
Build.com · 3 wks ago
Build.com New Year Sale
Up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $49
Savings are available across all categories with the deepest discounts on lighting. Shop Now at Build.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $49.
