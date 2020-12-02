New
Nordstrom Rack · 35 mins ago
Bathroom Essentials Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 79% off
free shipping w/ $49

Shop and save on hand towels, washclothes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
  • Pictured are the Modern Threads Manor Ridge Turkish 6-Pc. Hand Towel Set for $30.97 ($69 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/4/2020
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Towels Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register