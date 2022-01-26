Save up to 75% off a selection of remaining winter holiday stock — including 3-wick candles, fragrances, body care products, and more — with prices starting at a mere $1 after savings. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
- Pictured is the White Barn Apple Garland 3-Wick Candle for $10.95 ($15 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees.
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save $6 to $7 on more than forty candles. Buy Now at Bath & Body Works
- Pictured is the Strawberry Pound Cake Single Wick Candle for $8.50 (a savings of $7).
- Opt for pickup to save $9.99 on shipping, or pad the order over $10 to drop the shipping fee to $5.99.
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Save on ceramics, candles, signs, dishes, and other odds and ends. Shop Now at At Home
- Pictured is the 8" White Patterned Ceramic Elephant for $8.49 in store ($9 off).
- These items are generally only available for purchase in store.
To foam or not to foam? That is the question (because they also come in gel form). Choose from a multitude of scents. Buy Now at Bath & Body Works
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
Sign In or Register