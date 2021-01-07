New
Bath & Body Works · 1 hr ago
up to 50% off
$6 shipping
Shop and save on hand soaps, candles, body care, and more. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
Tips
- Shipping adds a flat $5.99 for orders greater than $10.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/18/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
2 days ago
Haircut at Great Clips
$9 $15
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
Tips
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Features
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Amazon · 3 days ago
Nivea Men Maximum Hydration 3-in-1 Nourishing Lotion 16.9-oz Bottle
$5 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
Features
- recommended for body, face, and hands
- Model: Niv-6212
Victoria's Secret · 4 days ago
Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale
50% to 70% off
free shipping w/ $100
Beauty starts from $4, panties from $5, bras from $10, sleep and lounge from $15, and much more. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
Tips
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders over $100 bag free shipping.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bic Comfort 3 Hybrid Men's 3-Blade Disposable Razor with 6 Cartridges
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pivoting head
- ergonomic handle
- lubricating strip w/ aloe & vitamin E
Sign In or Register