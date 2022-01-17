New
Bath & Body Works · 33 mins ago
50% to 75% off
Save on candles, body lotion, hand soap, and more. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
Tips
- B&BW Strawberry Pound Cake 3-Wick Candle for $11.95 (pictured, $14 off)
Details
Comments
Expires 1/17/2022
Published 33 min ago
Amazon · 6 days ago
MontVoo Bathroom Mats
From $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "HTGNVLZY" to save at least $8. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- 16" x 24" in Grey or Blue for $11.39 ($8 off).
- 20" x 32" in Grey or Blue for $14.39 ($10 off).
- 24" x 35" in Grey for $17.39 ($12 off).
- Sold by Seven Six Home via Amazon.
Features
- non-slip
- machine washable
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Rectorseal Aquaguard Magnetic Float Switch
$12 $14
free shipping
That's a buck under our mention from last month, and a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5-Amp, 24-Volt AC sensor
- Model: 96100
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Etechydra High Pressure Shower Head
$9.90 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "60VNIC54" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Chrome with Adjustable Bracket pictured).
Features
- 360° swivel
- 3 spray patterns
- detachable sprayer
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Eddie Bauer 50" x 70" Sherpa Throw
$18 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Fair Isle Khaki or Fair Isle Dark Steel at this price.
Features
- anti-pill
- 100% Polyester
- Model: 195629
Bath & Body Works · 1 mo ago
Hand Soap at Bath & Body Works
4 for $20 or 6 for $27
$6 shipping
Shop a variety of holiday scents and more, and get 4 for $20 ($10 savings) or 6 for $27 ($18 savings.) Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99. In-store pickup may be available at select locations.
