Bath & Body Works · 1 hr ago
Bath & Body Works Black Friday Sale
Buy 3, Get 3 Free
$6 shipping

For Black Friday, Bath & Body Works offers a once-a-year Buy 3, Get 3 discount. Mix and match most items sitewide. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works

Tips
  • Add 6 items to the bag to get this discount.
  • Plus, get a reusable gingham bag for $30 with a purchase of $30 or more via code "INTHEBAG".
  • Shipping adds $5.99
  • Code "INTHEBAG"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Black Friday Popularity: 4/5
