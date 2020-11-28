New
Bath & Body Works · 1 hr ago
Bath & Body Works Big Weekend Event
  • $10 off 3-wick candles
  • Buy 3, get 2 more free body care products
  • 5 for $24 Wallflower refills
  • 4 for $20 or 6 for $26 hand soaps
  • up to $10 off Aromatherapy body care products
  • Expires 11/30/2020
1 comment
albert81014
They had buy 3 get 3 free deal on body car products earlier in the week 🤔
52 min ago