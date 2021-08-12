Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles: for $13

That's a savings of nearly 50% off the regular price, with many different fragrances to choose from. Buy Now at Bath & Body Works
- Shipping adds $5.99, but in-store pickup may now be available at some stores.
- Posted by Liz.
- Why does she love this deal? "These are a few dollars more than last year's best price for 3-wick candles, but we don't usually see discounts that good until December. I love to stock up on their fall scents when they are first released, and this is a perfect time to do it. Plus, I try to shop in store, where I can use my mailer coupons to save even more."
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
Save $8 by applying coupon code "60LJZNG4". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in multiple letters/numerals (S pictured).
- Sold by Aispice via Amazon.
- made of plastic PVC
- uses LEDs
- hanging hook
- USB or 3 AA battery powered (not included)
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
