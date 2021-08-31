Bass Factory Outlet Clearance Event at G.H. Bass & Co.: Extra 35% off
New
Ends Today
G.H. Bass & Co. · 37 mins ago
Bass Factory Outlet Clearance Event
Extra 35% off
free shipping w/ $50

Coupon code "CLEAR35" takes an extra 35% off over 180 already discounted shoe styles. Shop Now at G.H. Bass & Co.

Tips
  • Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $8.
  • Pictured is the Bass Men's Bradford Penny Loafer for $61.47 after coupon ($84 off).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "CLEAR35"
  • Expires in 2 hr
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shoes G.H. Bass & Co.
Men's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register