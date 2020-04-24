Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's a great time to work on your basketball skills. Save on a selection of hoops from Goalsetter, Lifetime, Goaliath, and more. Portable hoops start at $99.99, mountable at $129.99, and in-ground at $499.99. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Helmets start at $19, tops at $17, bike shoes at $47, and kids' bikes at $95. Beyond that, there's much more to save on, including adult bikes, socks, bottoms, and more. Shop Now at REI
Save on road bikes, mountain bikes, fat bikes, and more for the whole family. Men's bikes start at $189.95, women's at $279.95, and kids' at $64.95. Shop Now at The House
Staying active and stimulated during lockdown is going to be vital, stock up on everything you need from outdoor gear and sporting goods to general fitness apparel. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save up to half on treadmills, stationary bikes, elliptical machines, rowers, climbers, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save up to 60% on cornhole sets, Nerf blasters, backyard games, and more with prices starting as low as $5. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Get your BBQ grill and smoker ready, set up your patio chairs and canopies, lie Homer-style in a hammock, and keep your kids occupied with trampolines or pools, with this sale covering everything you need for a perfect garden oasis. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Need a new quarantivity? Pedal your way through these trying times, at a safe distance from others of course, and maybe even gain a new lifetime hobby, when you order one of these discounted bikes. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save on a range of men's, women's, and kids' jackets. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
