JCPenney · 46 mins ago
Basic Essentials 4-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set
$17
JCPenney offers the Basic Essentials 4-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set for $19.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops that to $16.99. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
  • 18-oz. cocktail shaker
  • 1 set of tongs
  • 2-quart ice bucket
  • 1 bottle opener
  • Code "SHOPNOW3"
  • Expires 6/7/2019
