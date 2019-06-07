New
JCPenney · 46 mins ago
$17
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Basic Essentials 4-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set for $19.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops that to $16.99. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- 18-oz. cocktail shaker
- 1 set of tongs
- 2-quart ice bucket
- 1 bottle opener
Details
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Yassk Retractable Stainless Steel Straw
$3 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Yassk via Amazon offers the Yassk Retractable Stainless Steel Straw in several colors (Blue pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "CCEBOHRH" drops the price to $3.20. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 304 stainless steel
- expandes up to 8.7"
- mini waterproof cloth case
- 2 tips (included)
- Model: TEQ-08
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 9 hrs ago
Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears w/ Bottle Opener
3 for free
$5 shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers three Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for three similar shears elsewhere. Shop Now
Features
- built-in bottle opener on each
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
from $15
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $14.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. (For further comparison, we saw a similar 2-pack for a buck less a year ago.) They feature a wide mouth opening and locking flip lid.
Amazon · 1 day ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
free shipping
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-peice hostess set
New
JCPenney · 2 hrs ago
JCPenney Biggest Jewelry Sale
40% to 60% off + 20% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a selection of jewelry for every occasion
JCPenney takes 40% to 60% off Fine & Fashion Jewelry during its Biggest Jewelry Sale of the Season. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SHOPNOW3". (The same code cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more.) Shipping starts at $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Some items may qualify for free ship-to-store or free same-day pickup.) Deal ends June 6. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts:
- 2 Pairs of Pink & White Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings for $10 + pickup ($40 off)
- 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 10K White Gold for $1,124.99 + $0 s&h (pictured, $2,124.99 off)
JCPenney · 5 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 4 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
JCPenney · 5 days ago
NASA Men's Long-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
$8 $27
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the NASA Men's Long-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt in Black for $12.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to
$9.09. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update : It's dropped to $8.39 via the coupon code above. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
