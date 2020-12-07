New
Macy's · 48 mins ago
Barware & Glassware Sale at Macy's
40% off + extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to knock an extra 30% off glasses, mugs, decanter sets, and more marked 40% off already. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pictured is the Godinger Dublin Platinum Highball Glasses 4-Pack for $25.89 after code (low by $14)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 12/10/2020
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register