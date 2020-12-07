Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to knock an extra 30% off glasses, mugs, decanter sets, and more marked 40% off already. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Godinger Dublin Platinum Highball Glasses 4-Pack for $25.89 after code (low by $14)
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save up to an extra $120 on already discounted OXO kitchen gadgets and goodies. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the OXO Pop 5-Pc. Food Storage Container Set for $40.59 after code, (a low by $9).
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DNEP22083". Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Apply coupon code "ADFDOF95" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9aboy via Amazon.
- zinc alloy, stainless steel construction
- rust-proof
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
Take care of yourself with foot spas, massagers, air purifiers, shavers, heaters, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $25.
- Pictured is the Homedics TotalClean 5 in 1 Tower Air Purifier UV Clean for $107.99 (low by $22).
Save on over 40,400 items, including bedding, cookware, decor, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Coupon code "FRIEND" may further discount select styles by an extra 30% off, but most are excluded.
- Pictured is the Tabletops Unlimited Tabletops Gallery Café Americana 16- Piece Dinnerware Set for $19.99 ($50 off).
That's $20 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and a massive $395 under list price today. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this deal and save an extra 30% off on a variety of already-discounted glasses and other barware. Shop Now at Macy's
Sign In or Register